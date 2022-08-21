Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Aug. 21

Today is Sunday, August 21, the 233rd day of 2022. There are 132 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Bassett – Mr. H.C. Stuart has received noticed from the Hoffman Machine Co., that this pressing machine has been shipped. This pressing club will be known as the Society Pressing Club, with Mr. Stuart as manager. The building that will be occupied by Woody’s clothing store is nearing completion and Mr. Woody hopes to be open for business on or about September 1st.

1947: Rev. Chevis Horne, associate pastor of First Baptist church here, was reelected moderator of the Blue Ridge Baptist association for the new year, at the closing session of the annual association meeting Tuesday at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist church In Bassett. Rev. Horne was first elected to that position a year ago.

1972: Judd Laurance, formerly of Martinsville and now of California, will be on television soon and his friends here who know him as Judd Schreibfeder will want to watch him. His mother … told us this morning that Judd taped a commercial for Toyota, which will be shown some time during the Olympics games next week.

Also 1972: Martinsville City Council voted Tuesday night to allow construction within 18 months of a $2.3 million, 154-unit apartment complex off Spruce Street.

1997: Several employees and customers expressed admiration for the new Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building on Starling Avenue, which opened its doors for the first time this morning. “It’s pretty impressive,” said Barbara Bird of Stuart. “The numbers and everything, it’s pretty neat how they have it set up.”

Also 1997: Their hair has grayed, their jobs have changed, and their kids now have kids of their own. Francis and Martha Martin of Ridgeway and Victor and Eva Leinster of Birmingham, England, were reunited this summer after a 42-year separation. … The two couples met in 1954 during the Allied occupation of Japan.

