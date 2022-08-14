Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, August 14

Today is Sunday, August 14, the 226th day of 2022. There are 139 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: During the past week the mill, bleachery warehouse, filter and power plant at Fieldale have been closed by a substantial iron and steel fence at the cost of about $15,000. It was built by the Cyclone Fence Co., Chicago, Ill. At the beginning of next month all gates of the fence will be kept closed by a gatekeeper. Others beside the employees will have to secure a pass from head officials in order to gain clearance.

1947: This ad: In cooperation with our New York office and one of New York’s leading furriers we will feature: Monday, August 18th, 9:30 to 5:30, a great collection of new furs for fall and winter for one day only. During this showing we will feature the new and exciting fur fashions you have been hearing and reading about … C.W. Holt Co.

Also in 1947: Eddie Bassett and H. Grady Moore Jr., two local Boy Scouts, and Tom Manko, Scout field executive, who sailed July 24 for the World Jamboree of Boy Scouts in France, have landed in Belgium and write home that they are having a wonderful experience.

1972: We were talking this morning with Miss Madeline Gibbs, an employee of Larry and Alley Furniture Co., and she answered a question that has been bothering us for a long time. Many times while turning from Church onto Clay Street there on the Larry and Alley corner, we have noticed water gushing from a drainpipe in the curb … The water comes from the air conditioning system in the Rives Theatre up the street.

1997: Photo caption: Construction on the Piedmont Arts Association expansion is continuing. The $2.5 million project will add 12,000 square feet to the association and will house a multi-purpose room, two new galleries, two classrooms and a darkroom.

