Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, August 28

Today is Sunday, August 28, the 240th day of 2022. There are 125 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The $600 in prizes offered by the Henry County fair to the boys and girls in Henry County is well worth working for. The Club members who have not received a catalogue should ask Mrs. Campbell for one. The Club show of last year was a credit to any community and the exhibit this year should be even better, especially for the canning club girls, for everything has been in their favor.

1947: Martinsville tax assessments made so far in 1947 by the office of Commissioner or the Revenue T. Jeff Eggleston are running 75 per cent ahead of 1946, it was revealed today in figures obtained from Mr. Eggleston’s office. The figures show that in 1946, Mr. Eggleston’s office made city levies totaling $201,434.83. For the first eight months of this year the levies have been placed at $353,397.05.

Also 1947: Plans are being speeded by county authorities for the opening on Wednesday morning, September 3, of all schools in the Henry county Public school division, it was reported today by J.F. Hollifield, district superintendent.

1972: Whether the Collinsville police disappear may be decided on by a tie-breaker’s vote at the Sept. 25 meeting of the Henry County Supervisors. The supervisors split 3-3 on three issues yesterday, one affecting the fate of the Collinsville Special Police Force.

Also 1972: The nine-member board to govern the newly created Martinsville-Henry County library will meet soon to elect officers. The city will have five and the county four members on the board.

1997: Martinsville’s Brown Street gym across from the middle school could be renovated to house the city’s recreation department, city and school officials said. “For the last six or seven months on and off, we’ve looked at different scenarios for the property … along with the schools’ alternative education program, which is now located in the old Sara Lee personnel offices (on Cleveland Avenue),” said City Manager Earl B. Reynolds Jr.

