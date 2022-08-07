Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, August 7

Today is Sunday, August 7, the 219th day of 2022. There are 146 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: On account of having accepted a position in West Virginia, I will sell my store located on Sand clay road one mile above Fieldale. Stock consists of a general line of Groceries and Dry-Goods in a good frame building. This is a good location and the store is doing a nice business. Also One Ford Roadster and One Ford Touring Car For Sale. Apply to or Write W.R. Eanes, Fieldale, Va.

Also in 1922: The modern woman, the woman who thinks before she acts, is daily acquiring more rest and comfort through the great service of electricity. The drudgery of the past is forgotten in the pleasure of living present and all because the home merchant gave consideration to the happiness of his patron. Moral: Home-buying is the basis of satisfaction and community prosperity.

1947: After four bad polio years, a break is in sight for 1947, a U.S. Public Health official reported today. At the same time, however, he urged the public to observe the rest of the infantile paralysis “season,” which runs from June through September. A total of 1,955 cases have been reported this year up to August 2, compared with 5,450 for the same period last year.

1972: A Henry County girl won the Miss Black Virginia Pageant Sunday night in Richmond. She is Miss Cassie Ann Stockton, 20, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roosevelt Stockton Sr. of Rt. 1, Martinsville. … A 1970 graduate of George Washington Carver High School at Fieldale, she is a second-year student at Petersburg General Hospital’s School of Nursing.

1997: What American of Martinsville President Michael P. Haley described as “dramatic growth” in sales has led the company to begin adding $1.1 million in equipment and about 30 jobs.

