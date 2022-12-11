Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, December 11

Today is Sunday, December 11, the 345th day of 2022. There are 20 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Why isn’t a kitchen range more romantic than a novel? It is when you hear and see how a great range with a reputation comes into existence. The demonstration of the Majestic Range at T.N. Barbour’s all next week, December 11-16th, is a revelation in how much thought, skill and ingenuity goes into making your kitchen range the best possible cooker and baker.

1947: A campaign to obtain funds to carry on the program of religious education in Martinsville schools began today. Because funds to employ two instructors must be raised by voluntary donations local school pupils today received envelops in which the parents may place contributions.

1972: Continuing low unemployment in the area may be the reason some local manufacturers are expanding elsewhere. The unemployment level in the area stands at 1.7 per cent of the total workforce – one of the lowest levels in the state and perhaps in the country.

1997: The board of directors for the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communications Center began reviewing applications for a new director this week and plans to have the position filled by the start of next year, said Benny Summerlin, deputy county administrator and chairman of the board. The 6-member board received 33 applications from 11 states to fill the position left vacant by Henry Gilbert, Summerlin said.

Also 1997: The Albert Harris school building will be renovated and a new school will not be built, the Martinsville School Board decided at a Thursday meeting. The school board, which earlier had supported building a $9.4 million new school instead of renovating, chose a less expensive route at a Thursday meeting when it unanimously supported an $8.2 million renovation of the school.