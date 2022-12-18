Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, December 18

Today is Sunday, December 18, the 352nd day of 2022. There are 13 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Stockton-Mr. W.W. Pannill and family have moved to Martinsville, where they will make their home in the future. Messrs. W.H. Minter and E.T. Powell were business visitors at Fieldale last Tuesday. Mrs. H. Carter has returned to her home in Martinsville to spend the winter months. Mr. Walter Holland of Philadelphia is visiting relatives at Axton this week.

1947: The concluding pre-Christmas sale of tobacco on the Martinsville market will be held Wednesday, with a fairly large offering expected to be handled, it was announced today.

Also 1947: Stockholders of the American Furniture Company were told at their annual meeting yesterday that dividend earnings for the year amounted to 79.2 cents a share, and stockholders of the Morris Novelty Furniture Corporation were advised this morning that earnings on outstanding stock there amounted to $1.75 cents a share for the fiscal year ending November 30.

1972: George and Geneva Hairston have been operating the Christmas Cheer office here [9 Moss St.] each Christmas since the first drive in 1950. The annual campaign for funds began modestly but has grown over the years. Next week 425 boxes will be delivered to needy families. [Operations were in a warehouse space donated by Sale Knitting Co.]

1997: More than $9,000 has been donated to help defray the funeral and burial expenses for six members of a Henry County family who died in a house fire Nov. 19 in Bassett. As of Friday, $9,288.97 has been donated to the fund for the late Garnett Via, 74, and his wife, Alice Via, 72; their grandson, Jerry Lluan Via, 33; and great-grandchildren, India Manns, 9; Johntae Manns, 6; and DeAngelo Terry, 4.