Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, December 25

Today is Sunday, December 25, the 359th day of 2022. There are 6 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: A Dodge car and 100 gallons of liquor were captured by Mr. B.A. Anthony, prohibition officer, who has been attending Circuit Court here on Wednesday. He started hone on the train that night. At Preston the train stopped and an automobile was waiting at the crossing to pass. Always on the lookout for liquor cars, Mr. Anthony’s suspicions were aroused by the manifest impatience and nervousness of the driver, finally detecting the tell-tale odor of whisky. Just as the train pulled out and the automobile started on its way he jumped on the running board of the car and found the liquor stored in the rear.

1947: Smoke and water today badly damaged the household belongings of one of the neediest families today at noon. The flames were extinguished by the Fire Department after fighting the blaze for about 20 minutes. … [a family with seven children at 600 Bridge St., where the Salvation Army is now]. The plight of the family, which has been on and off relief for years, was described as extremely serious. An investigation of the Welfare Department showed a shortage of food in the home.

Also 1947: Howard Thomas, charged with operating a motor vehicle without a permit, was fined $10 and costs in city court today. J.M. Taylor paid $2.50 and costs for running through a traffic light.

1972: A $500,000 Basset Mirror plant is to be built on Town Creek in the Philpott community. Spencer W. Morton, president of Basset Mirror Inc., unveiled the plans Thursday during a meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

1997: For Laura Ann Thomas, daughter of Glenn and Sherry Thomas of Axton, today means more than gifts from Santa Claus and Christmas cookies. It means birthday presents, cakes, candles and turning 7. Laura was born on Christmas Day 1990, becoming what her mother, Sherry, calls “the best Christmas present I ever got.”