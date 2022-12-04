Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, December 4

Today is Sunday, December 4, the 338th day of 2022. There are 27 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Stuart – Town officers raided the home of Ben Hall at Charity a few days ago and in a secret closet in the dwelling found sixty gallons of brandy of prime vintage. The officers poured out ten gallons and brought the rest of it back to the Mayor’s office here to uses as evidence. … The first night that the liquor remained in the police office persons unknown scaled the Hooker building, gained entrance into the office through a window and made off with the liquor.

Also 1922: Yesterday around noon the fire alarm was sounded calling the fire company to a fire on the premises of Mrs. Eliza Pannill on Starling Street. The Company responded promptly but on reaching the scene found that the barn located at the rear of her back yard was already consumed.

1947: Snow White Diaper Service – “Mother’s Helper – Baby’s Friend” – all new and modern equipment; scientific washing formula; sterilized diapers; white enamel odor-proof containers; we are still using OPA ceiling prices. Pick-up and delivery twice a week. Dial 9263.

1972: The City Police Department is making increased use of radar as a psychological weapon against speeders. It’s part of an effort to make “the people more speed-conscious and safety conscious,” said Chief Frank Gard.

1997: About 500 church members gathered in Martinsville Saturday for a day of workshops and prayer about hunger in the United States and Africa. “I felt generally the community really did support it …,” said organizer the Rev. Don Dixon Williams. Many different churches participated in the day, called Africonference ’97, Williams said, including Baptists, Presbyterians and members of the Church of God.