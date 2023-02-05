Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 5 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Henry – We are having lots of sickness in our community at present. Mr. Jeff Philpott is seriously ill with pneumonia. Beecher Massey, the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Stone, is very low with pneumonia. Mrs. Jim Stone has been on the sick list for some time lately. Little James, the son of Hugh Overton, is quite ill with pneumonia. There was a sale at the residence of the late J.H. Metz, on Monday the 22nd. His personal property was sold at auction and brought a good price.

1948: With the icy road covered by a light snow, Church Street Extension was barricaded today to provide Martinsville children with the first opportunity of the year for sleighing. Police have requested all boys and girls to confine sled riding to this street, as supervision will be provided by the Recreation Department. … A bonfire in an oil barrel will keep children warm, Mrs. Ellen Woods, head of the Recreation Department, said today.

1973: A fire caused extensive damage today to the Old Dominion Restaurant on Rt. 58, a half mile west of Stuart. Owner Cecil Conner estimated the value of the building and contents at $80,000.

1998: Fieldale Elementary School creates a family-like atmosphere. It holds the community together and should not be sacrificed for a new elementary school in another part of the county. Fieldale residents expressed those sentiments to the Henry County School Board at its third community facilities meeting Monday night. With more than 100 people in attendance, 29 spoke against a $71 million State Department of Education plan that recommends the county close Fieldale Elementary School as well as eight other schools, build four new ones and renovate the remaining 11. No one spoke in favor of the plan.