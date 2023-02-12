Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 12 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: For the largest number of rat tails turned in according to average, 1st prize, $10 East Martinsville school, Prof. L.J. Hairston, Princ.; 2nd prize, $3.00, Green Bond school, Levi Hairston; 3rd prize, $2.00, H.M. Tyree. The greatest number of tails turned in by any child to county agent January 22nd, Howard Penn, Mrs. Lucy Moss, teacher; Dorthea Hairston, $3.00, Mrs. M.G. Thomas teacher, Martinsville public school. Highest numbers turned in during campaign, Jessie B. Seay, $3.00, East Martinsville school. Oldest rat, James Hairston, box writing paper. Largest rat, Edward Jones, boys’ sweater, Martinsville Graded school.

1948: Look out, European rats – the AEF (American Expeditionary Felines) is coming! Flash [in photo], poking his head from his crate, is one of the AEF men in purr-son. Sponsors of the movement, the American Feline Society, hope to send a million cats to kill off Europe’s rats, but government experts say “few cats have the nerve enough to attack a rat.”

1973: Fieldcrest Mills Inc. has announced sales increases for 1972 and plans for a $3.5 million expansion of its semi-worsted spinning plant at Laurel Hill. The company said preliminary, unaudited sales for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 1972, were $243,700,000, an increase of 7 percent over sales for 1971.

1998: The feeling that there is not enough parking in uptown Martinsville is unfounded, a city official said Tuesday. David Reeves, community development specialist for the city, said there are 2,652 parking spots in the area bordered by Market Street to the north, Fayette Street ot the south, Moss street to the west and Starling Avenue to the east.