Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 19 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Dyer’s Store – This neighborhood has suffered severely from deep colds and flu the past six weeks, but the conditions are very much improved at this writing, we are glad to say. Mr. and Mrs. Vance Prillaman are entertaining a little stranger at their home, a girl. Mr. and Mrs. M.C. Walls also have a new arrival at their home.

1948: Martinsville and Henry County housewives were promised further reductions in the price of meats, flour, butter and sugar today as the break in rising food prices became more evident. And feed prices also dropped slightly on the Martinsville market. An expected bread price reduction came through this morning at one large super-market, with the drop amounting to a cent a loaf. Two large loaves were offered for 27 cents as compared with last week’s price of two for 29 cents. Canned vegetable shortening dropped another two cents a pound, from 47 to 45 cents. Three-pound cans fell from $1.37 to $1.29.

1973: The Martinsville Planning Commission will review preliminary plans for development of a multimillion dollar shopping center on Commonwealth Boulevard at a special meeting on Tuesday. The plans will project through the year 2000 the types of businesses to be located in the center, which will be developed by Lester Lumber Co.

Also 1973: Authorities believe the thief who stole $1,183.20 in case from the Park & Eat restaurant in Collinsville today may have set fire to it. Fulcher said the blaze, which began in a storage room off the kitchen, cause damages amounting to about $8,000.

1998: The Henry County Public Service Authority has been approved for more than $2 million in grants and loans from the federal government to bring water lines to 400 homes in the Axton area.