Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 26 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Martinsville is to have its first Dollar Day – or, at least, the first in the memory of this writer. Hereafter it is to be an annual event – a sort of trade festival when our enterprising merchants will present many unusual and exceptional bargains – wonderful values in merchandise. This year Dollar Day comes a week or two late as it is usually intended as a midwinter event.

1948: County Officer J.A. Stegall caught his man after a chase of about half a mile yesterday when local officers raided a liquor still near Leatherwood, but the Fieldale officer lost his wristwatch, valued at $100. The officer said his watch was lost as he ran down a hill, across a small branch and through woods in pursuit.

1973: Henry County Supervisors today took initial steps to condemn an unpaved crooked stretch of Rt. 646 over the objections of a reluctant land owner. The supervisors approved a recommendation by the county board of viewers that J.E. Burgess be paid $650 for .62 acres adjacent to 646 acres of land containing an old tobacco barn and a fence. The land, barn and fence would be taken when the road is straightened Burgess said the viewers’ recommendation is “chicken feed” and he would go to court to seek $4,000 for the property.

1998: Henry County may be getting its first recreational vehicle (RV) park after the Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special use permit Wednesday. David P. Minter, who owns a mobile home park off D and J Park Drive in the Iriswood District, filed the request to build a five-unit RV park on four acres next to the mobile home park.