Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 15

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 15 over the past century, as noted in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Traveling incognito, a party of seven of Martinsville, most prominent business men, left here Sunday morning in Walker Miles Unlimited, on a five-week camping trip through the Southern States, Florida being the destination, where they will spend most of the time. Included in the party were A.W. Miles, the auto expert and electrician, R.W. Hurd, our popular grocer and meat man, Joe L. Stultz, tinner and plumber, A.D. Beckner, jeweler and gas-man, Jno. W. Cheshire, foundryman, D.S. Davis, county treasurer, and Stuart Dillard, chef for the sextette.

1948: A tentative budget calling for an appropriation of $482,692 was presented to the Martinsville School Board last night by Superintendent of Schools M.L. Carper. After discussing all the items board members decided to meet again next Monday night to approve the budget.

1973: A leak in an oil line at Martin Processing Co. is causing an “oily taste and odor” in the drinking water at Fieldale. “The water has been contaminated with a fuel-oil taste and smell, which we have been unable to filter out,” said William O. Stone Jr., vice president of Fieldcrest Mills. Fieldcrest operates the water purification system for the Fieldale community. “It’s not toxic,” Stone added. “We’re using the water.”

1998: Lois Christensen has been named executive director of the Gateway Streetscape Foundation Inc. by its board of directors, effective immediately. Christensen will be responsible for arranging funding for Gateway’s various beautification projects; administering its policies, procedures and practices; designing, planning and implementing activities to ensure the environmental quality of the Martinsville-Henry County area; and promoting public awareness …