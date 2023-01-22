Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 22

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 22 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The first 150 rat tails turned in by any boy or girl a fountain pen is given by A.J. Arnold Jewelry Co. For the longest rat, measured by the tip of nose to end of tail, a silver pencil is given by Byrd Jewelry Store. For the oldest rat, a box of candy is given by C.P. Kearfott and Son. The Martinsville Baker offers a quality cake for the blackest rat and for the most tails turned in by any girl, C.W. Holt Col offers a pair of silk hose. Every school in the county is wanted to enlist in this war.

1948, these little things: Don’t DO that! It’s bad taste to go to the office with your hair still done up in pin-curls. Take time to comb your hair before appearing in public./They’re here for school days – Daytimer Saddle Oxfords. This is one of the best collections of these popular favorites we have ever had. Brown and white with red rubber soles, and black and white with white soles. Fusfeld’s Shoe Store.

1973: The nominees [for the Martinsville Jaycees’ 1972 Distinguished Service Award] are: James E. Hastings, 35, 1230 Lanier Road, marketing officer for Piedmont Trust Bank; Worth H. Carter Jr., 35, 805 Hazelwood Lane, vice president and comptroller of Piedmont Trust Bank; William F. Stone Jr., 26, of 704 Windsor Lane, of Stone, Joyce, Worthy and Stone Law Firm; and Woodrow D. McCain, 26, 810 Augusta St., Distributed Education Coordinator, Martinsville High School.

1998: It was acrobatics for the mind. Questions from math, literature and current events whizzed by at lightning speed. Students dressed in their Sunday best grimaced, grinned and jumped with excitement during the area’s first ever academic team district tournament Saturday at Martinsville High School. After a day of competition, Laurel Park High School came out on top.