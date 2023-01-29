Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 29

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 29 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: FONTAINE – We have had very few cases of flu in this neighborhood so far. The farmers are busy burning land and planting. Mr. Price Lawrence, who is a patient at the Shackleford hospital, suffering from blood poisoning, is recovering. Mrs. Price has been right sick for several days. Miss Jess Draper, who has been on the sick list, is better. The Misses McMellon, of Martinsville, spent the week-end with their grandmother here.

1948: “Springtime in Palestine,” a sound motion picture in natural color, is being shown to the boys and girls in the weekday classes of religious education in the third through the sixth grades of the city schools this week. This film, showing some of the ancient customs, as well as some of the modern developments in the Holy Land, serves as background material for the present units of study in these grades.

1973: WASHINGTON (AP) Washington and Hanoi unveiled today the details of an intricate peace package that limits an impending cease-fire to South Vietnam, but U.S. negotiator Henry Kissinger said he expects a formal cease-fire soon in Laos … Presidential advisor Henry Kissinger today said U.S. prisoners of war will be turned over to American medical personnel in Hanoi at intervals of two weeks or 15 days after signing of a Vietnam peace agreement Saturday.

1998: A proposal to slice $10.1 million in state money for building a new Virginia Museum of Natural History to $650,000 is the result of Gov. Jim Gilmore’s plan to cut the car tax, three area legislators said. “When you let that monster (the car tax) out of the cage, it is going to do serious damage and here is a perfect example. It’s in the briefing papers that this is how he intends to fund the car tax,” Del. Ward Armstrong, D-Collinsville, said.