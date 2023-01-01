Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, January 1

Today is Sunday, January 1, the first day of 2023. There are 364 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Cocktail drinking, promiscuous flirting, “crap shooting,” and the wearing of daring feminine clothes, used to mark the doers as “fast.” But not in this day of “jazz.” Nowadays really “nice people” do all these things without censure. The dangers of this attitude, with particular reference to young girls, forms the theme of “Nice People,” William De Mille’s latest Paramount Picture which comes to the Hamilton Theatre, next Monday and Tuesday 8th and 9th.

1947: A convict who slugged and robbed a Stanleytown camp guard of a pistol on December 12 in making his escape and who was captured the following day will face additional charges of attempting to escape in Henry County Circuit Court next week. Sgt. F.L. Pugh reported that the convict used a file yesterday to free himself of chains.

1972: K-Mart ad: Cannon sheets and cases, $2.27 twin flat or fitted; $3.17 double flat or fitted; Kodel bed pillow, $2.57; Floral or solid blankets, $3.97—$2.88; Quilted bedspread, $5.88; Cotton chenille bedspread, $2.88; Chair pads, $1.27; Quilted mitts, 63 cents

1997: Christmas may be over, but Bambi Wimbish, her shopping cart loaded wtih holiday wrapping paper, tinsel and colored lights, already is planning for next year’s holiday season. The Patric Springs resident is getting married and will be having her first Christmas in her own home next year. She wants to have Christmas decorations ready for her new home, she said, so she headed to Kmart this morning to take advantage of the after-Christmas sales. Wimbish, Karen Wimbish of Patrick Springs, and 5-year-old November Ecklebarger, Karen Wimbish’s daughter, joined about 150 other local shoppers at the U.S. 220 South Kmart ...