Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, January 8

Today is Sunday, January 8, the eighth day of 2023. There are 357 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1923: Mr. A.J. Lester, a prominent Martinsville business man, left this morning for the Denver School of Health, Denver, Col., to be treated for asthma, from which he has been suffering for years. Mr. Lester expects to be in Denver for eight more weeks. His many friends hope that he will return very much improved in health./The Current Events Club will meet Friday night with Mrs. Owen Easley. Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Bassett and daughter, Miss Doris, of Bassett, are leaving today for Palm Beach, Florida, where they will spend the remainder of the winter season.

1948: Receipts of $121,343.99 during 1947 broke all records at the post office here, R.J. Gregory reported today. The figures for the year showed an increase of $15,992.77 over 1946, when the receipts totaled $105,351.21. The Records show that there has been a steady increase in the outgoing mail handled in the Martinsville postoffice. In 1940, the receipts were $68,594.01.

1973: A Martinsville native, Dr. Robert V. Steagall Jr., and his wife Elizabeth were among seven persons killed Sunday by heavily-armed snipers in the Howard Johnson Motel in downtown New Orleans, La. Steagall, 27, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert V. “Bob” Steagall of Forest Street, and Elizabeth, 26, a native of Roxboro, N.C., were vacationing in New Orleans when shot by the three snipers who also killed four policemen and wounded 13 other persons.

1998: Lori Floyd may be the only teacher in Henry County and Martinsville with a chauffeur. The itinerant vision teacher for both the Martinsville and Henry County school system takes to the roads to serve 15 students in eight schools and three homebound students. … Floyd, however, is legally blind and cannot drive. Instead, she is a passenger, allowing her aide Debbie Scarce to take the steering wheel.