Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, July 10

Today is Sunday, July 10, the 191st day of 2022. There are 174 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: An Expression of Thanks: We have been so bountifully and graciously treated by the people of Fieldale, that we feel it should be given publicity in our local paper; that the givers may know our hearts go out in gratitude to them, and the reader should know of the kindness of these people. We were met after our honeymoon and to our surprise and delight taken to a comfortably furnished home. Now, how the people in ten days, and two of them Sundays, painted the inside of the house, and furnished … is, and may always be, a wonder to us. – Rev. and Mrs. C.H. Earp

1947: Announcement was made here today of the organization of a new $300,000 brick manufacturing company to be located between Bassett and Fieldale. To be known as the Hedgecock Brick Co., Inc., the firm plans to erect one of the most modern brick-laying plants in the country on a tract of land purchased from the Bryant Brothers on the west side of Smith river between Bassett and Fieldale.

1972: When workers demolished the homeplace of the late Dr. H.V. Price on Starling Avenue to make way for a new Masonic lodge, someone found an old brick with three initials on it. Dr. Price’s son says he knows that the W stands for Williamson and the H for Hedgecock, but he doesn’t know what the F represents.

1997: Virginia Embroidery Inc., which does custom and contract embroidery, has expanded its operation, said owner Patrice Lewis. Driven by an increase in orders this year and a shortfall in manufacturing capacity, the company has moved from the Du Pont Smith River Business Center to the former Sara Lee Knit Products plant on Adele Street, now owned by Vision Development.