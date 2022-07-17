Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, July 17

Today is Sunday, July 17, the 198th day of 2022. There are 167 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: “Aunt” Mary Dillard died at the home of her daughter, Winnie Dandridge, on Barton St., last Monday night about eight o’clock, after a long illness. She was near ninety years of age. The funeral took place Tuesday afternoon at the colored Methodist church, conducted by Rev. Davis, her pastor, and she was buried in People’s Cemetery. There was a large assemblage of friends and relatives at the funeral and internment and beautiful flowers covered the mound beneath which she was laid to rest.

1947: W. Brumfield Read, Henry county native and former business manager of Shackelford hospital, was chosen the new administrator of the Martinsville General Hospital in a meeting of the board of trustees … He succeeds Carl Parrish …

1972: Gary L. Jarrell of Lakeview Mobile Homes Court, 957-2450, is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of newly-laundered clothing stolen from his wife’s washline. He already has reported the theft to the Sheriff’s Department.

1997: It took four months of negotiations with a landowner, but Henry County officials and a team of volunteers announced a land purchase Wednesday that will add 750 acres to the Beaver Creek Industrial Park. Henry County Administrator Sid Clower said the purchase price of the land is $4.2 million. That works out to an average cost of $5,600 an acre.

Also in 1997: The new Department of Motor Vehicles office may open in Martinsville as soon as August, a city official said. Tom Harned, assistant to the city manager for development, said work on the new building in the former American of Martinsville parking lot on Starling Avenue is on schedule.

