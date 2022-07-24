Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, July 24

Today is Sunday, July 24, the 205th day of 2022. There are 160 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Joke: A visitor at the capitol was accompanied by his small son. The little boy watched the gallery when the house came to order. “Why did the minster pray for all those men, Pap?” “He didn’t. He looked them over and prayed for the country.”

1947: Visitors to Martinsville’s five playgrounds yesterday selected East End as first place winner in the annual sand-garden contest. Central Grammar won second honors, North Martinsville was cited for the best display of handcrafts, and Albert Harris polled the largest number of adult visitors.

1972: City Traffic and Planning Engineer Irving R. McGhee tells us of a new electronic system in operation on two city fire trucks that take over control of traffic lights before they reach them on emergency calls. Called “Operation System,” the setup will clear an intersection of traffic when the fire trucks come within 1,000 or 1,500 feet of them by changing the traffic light color.

1972 ad: French Provincial Complete 8-pc. living room—Luxuriously Comfortable; $399.95. Save $20 to $30—Man-Sized Recliners, $59.95 & $79.95; Smart Wet Look Sofabed & Chairs—The look is NOW! in a striking sofabed group covered in wet look vinyl. Richly biscuit-tufted for extra comfort, the tuxedo-style sofa even has bolsters. The pair of curved back chairs have all-over tufting, too. All three pieces on easy-roll casters. Truly a room to relax in, and sleep 2. Reg. $349.99; $299.95, no money down. Phelps & Armistead, 29 E. Main St., Martinsville.

1997: Patrick County sixth-graders had the highest passing rate in Virginia this year for the Literacy Passport Test. With 94.5 of its students passing all sections of the test, Patrick County exceeded the state average by 26.2 percent.