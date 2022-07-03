Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, July 3

Today is Sunday, July 3, the 184th day of 2022. There are 181 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Both the Norfolk & Western and Southern Railway Companies have recognized the importance of the Henry County Fair by announcing reduced railroad fares to Martinsville for that occasion. The plans of the Board of Directors are progressing steadily, and people all over the county seem interested in co-operating to make the Fair this fall one of the big events in the History of Henry County.

1947: The appointment of Ray Lindsey as temporary manager of the Martinsville Athletics and the appointment of Elwood “Woody” Wheaton as permanent manager were announced today by Carroll Brown, business manager of the local club, after he engaged in a telephone conversation with Arthur Ehlers, boss of the Philadelthur Athletics chain system.

1972: Grocery store managers and shoppers have not noticed any great change in prices since President Nixon announced a retail price freeze June 13. … Bill Prillaman, owner of Prillaman’s Meat Market, said, “I don’t see any changes but people are more price conscious …. The ones who are really in a bad spot are the store owners. The packers raised their ceiling prices in February, but we didn’t so they can raise their prices even more than we raise ours.”

1997: Brenda Mann (second from left) shows Martinsville City Councilman Bruce Dallas (left) the newly planted flower bed at the entrance to the Massey Street neighborhood redevelopment project. The city received $1 million last year to renovate homes in that area and improve streets. A plaque will be placed on the sign in the flower bed in memory of William Henry Squench Gravely and Laura “Lou” Patterson Gravely, Mann’s parents who worked to improve the area. Gateway Streetscape Foundation Inc. planted the flowers. Mann is a member of the project’s Rehabilitation Project Committee.

