Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, July 31

Today is Sunday, July 31, the 212th day of 2022. There are 153 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The first cases of typhoid fever have been reported in Henry County and investigation invariably shows that the sanitary conditions about the place are bad and that the water supply is polluted. The pesky old fly is on hand at every turn and only awaits a chance to visit some gruesome or filthy place and then to promenade over the kitchen or dinner table or perhaps to get “stuck up” in the molasses.

1947: The recently organized Dyers Store Volunteer Fire Department has elected its first slate of officers. They are, from left, Doug Lawrence, president; Billy Donavant, chief; Billy Lester first assistant chief; and Charles W. Gravely, second assistant chief. The new company will provide increased fire protection in the northeastern section of Henry County.

Also in 1947: The Martinsville Atlantic Greyhound Bus Terminal topped the five terminals in the company’s southern division for inspection top scores for the second period of 1947, according to the “Atlantic Courier,” news organ of the bus lines.

1972: “I’m sure our Historical Society or the library would be interested,” says Philip G. Cobb of 615 Jefferson St. Mr. Cobb was commenting on his idea of preserving a few of the battery-less flashlights manufactured in what is now Collinsville in the 1930s.

1997: A former city council candidate is spearheading a movement to force a citywide vote on having a ward system in Martinsville whereby each member of city council would represent a particular community or neighborhood. Thelma Pinkard of Park Street has started a petition drive …

