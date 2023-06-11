Here’s what happened locally on June 11 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: The County Superintendent, Flower Mission Department, W.C.T.U. [Women’s Christian Temperance Union] requests each member of the Martinsville Union to observe Saturday, June 9th, by sending flowers, fruit, jellies, etc., to needy, sick and shut-ins, and report at the next meeting. – Millie H. Gravely, Supt. F.M. Dept. Martinsville Union.

75 years ago: Tonight at the Martinsville High School, the 80 members of the 1948 graduating class will receive diplomas from Frank Lacy, chairman of the local School Board. Henry Self, an honor student and class president, will speak on “Shadows of Yesterday.” In the development of the program theme, Dora Adams will then offer her views on “Today’s Age.” Fred Woodson will speak on education as a factor in developing a better world.

50 years ago: Mrs. Stella Spencer, who collects samples of children’s humors, came up with a couple this morning. Randy Via, 3, son of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Via of Martinsville, excitedly told his aunt about a nature program he saw that included “hippomopotamuses and squails.” The other comes from Joseph Lemons, 3, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lemons of Figsboro Road. He was playing with the telephone and somehow got the operator … “Who’s calling, please?” Little Johnny pipes up: “I’m my mother’s grandchild” and hung up.

25 years ago: A statement from the Southern Baptist Convention that women should “submit gracefully” to their husbands does not mean that men should dominate their wives, some area pastors said. “We believe that men and women are equal before God and, really, the home,” said Calvin Rains, pastor at First Baptist Church in Collinsville.