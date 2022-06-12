Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, June 12

Today is Sunday, June 12, the 163rd day of 2022. There are 202 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Banks and mercantile establishments have been warned to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, in the form of a $5 silver certificate and a $20 federal reserve note. The $5 note is of the series of 1899 and is said to be of fair workmanship. It has been printed on two pieces of paper with silk threads distributed between them.

1947: The planned enlargement and expansion of the city’s waterworks system will cost between $700,000 and $800,000, City Supt. JS. Hackler said today after receiving a preliminary report from Wiley and Wilson, Lynchburg Engineers who recently surveyed the waterworks needs of the city.

1972: Special Officer J.A. Stegall of Fieldale … told to us: Timothy Vaughn, a lad of 13, who lives on Pine Street in Fieldale, was sent to the bank by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Vaughn. They gave him some checks to cash, told him to pay some bills on the way back, and bring the remainder of the money home. He followed the instructions to the letter – until he started home on his bike. Somehow, he lost the money, totaling $122. Naturally, Timothy and his parents were highly upset, figuring they’d never see that money again. They had not counted on the honest of another little boy in the neighborhood, however. Charlie Stoneman, 11, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Stoneman of Popular Street, found the money and returned it to the Vaughns. All ended well and Charlie got a reward for his honesty.

1997: Former assistant public defender Joan Ziglar said Wednesday she has decided to run for Martinsville commonwealth’s attorney in the November general election. Ziglar and incumbent J. Randolph Smith are the only two candidates seeking the four-year, $80,876-a-year job.

