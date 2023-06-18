Here’s what happened locally on June 18 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Every farmer in this county should be making plans to take the week of July 16 to 21st off as a little vacation and yet make it one of the most profitable weeks that he has spent this summer. He can do this by joining the farmers of the county in an auto excursion from Martinsville up the Valley of Virginia by Roanoke, Lexington, Staunton …We will stop at farms of note and study the methods of farming, fencing, buildings … COME ON BOYS, AND LET’S GO. – T.J. THOMPSON JR., County Agent

75 years ago: The veterans’ on-the-job related training program is continuing through the summer months at the Martinsville high school, it was announced today by B.S. Ramsey, director of Adult Education. Veterans who accept on-the-job training during the summer may register each Monday and Wednesday nights for supplementary training.

50 years ago: Martinsville’s new garbage collection is proving “far superior” to the old policy but there are still a few wrinkles to iron out, Assistant City Manager George W. Brown said. The new collection policy, which went into effect in April, requires residents either to use plastic liners in their garbage cans or carry their cans to the curb for pickup.

25 years ago: DuPont’s fire training center has a reputation as one of the best in the nation for providing instruction in hazardous materials control and other industrial firefighting specialties. After DuPont closes its nylon plant June 30, there’s a good chance that the facility would become the property of Henry County. DuPont and county officials have confirmed that informal talks have been held in recent months to try to determine the center’s fate. But no plan has been agreed upon.