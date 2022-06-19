Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, June 19

Today is Sunday, June 19, the 170th day of 2022. There are 195 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: MARTINSVILLE R.F.D. 1 – Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Minter entertained quite a number of their friends Sunday. Among those present were Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Minter, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Morgan. Mr. and Mrs. E.F. Minter called at the home of Mrs. L.M. Byrd of Fieldale Saturday and Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. W.O. Minter called on Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Dunn of Martinsville Sunday. Mrs. S.J. Minter called on her daughter Mrs. Jack Bondurant Sunday. Misses Bertha and Daisy Minter of Leatherwood visited Miss Annie Donavant Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. John Clarke and Mr. and Mrs. Jim Lovell of Mt. Olivet attended services at Minter School house Sunday.

1947: At the rate of issuance of Virginia state motor license plants for 1947-48, sales are expected to reach the 10,000 mark before the fiscal year ends, John H. Matthews, Martinsville and Henry County representative for the Division of Motor Vehicles.

1972: The Rev. Duffy Westmoreland (fourth from left), pastor of Highland Baptist Church, Mason Heights, Ridgeway, accepts the keys to a brand new car which was a gift of the congregation. With him are other church officials, from left: Conway Harris, deacon; Tommy Mayhew, treasurer; Buren Pickurel, Sunday School superintendent; Westmoreland, and deacons Arthur Bishop, Otis Hooker, Dexter Turner and Ernest Lawson. The church has 450 members and operates one of the largest Sunday Schools in the area.

1997: More than 100 city employees dressed in blue- and white-striped city of Martinsville uniform shirts filed into McKee-Stone Funeral Services chapel Wednesday afternoon to say farewell to fellow worker Billy Slate. … William “Billy” Landard Slate Jr., 37, collapsed about 2:15 Friday, less than one minute after he entered a manhole on Clay Street.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.