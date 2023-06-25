Here’s what happened locally on June 25 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: LOST: Black leather 16-inch, traveling bag from car between Fontaine and Ridgeway, on Saturday afternoon. Bag contained ladies wearing apparel. Finder please return to Bulletin Office and receive reward.

75 years ago: Junior Cochran, 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. John Stadler, Forest Avenue, was reported resting comfortably at Martinsville General Hospital this morning following injuries suffered in a fall from a delivery truck around 7 o’clock last night at the Jones Creek Grocery company. Young Cochran is said to have been thrown from the truck, owned by his stepfather, when the vehicle made a sudden stop.

50 years ago: The first of a series of five performances of an all-nylon fashion show will be presented in the Martinsville High school auditorium at 8:15 o’clock this evening by employees of the Martinsville Du Pont plant. The show is the first of its kind to be produced by the Nylon division of the DuPont company and will feature the latest in nylon garments, such as bathing suits, dresses, negligees, nightgowns, evening gowns, sweaters, skirts, hats and accessories. The costumes will be modeled by more than 30 employees of the plant here.

25 years ago: The Henry County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday evening to put a meals tax referendum on the November ballot. Now it will be up to the voters to decide whether the board should have the power to collect a tax which the supervisors say is needed to maintain basic service. No specific amount of the tax was mentioned in the resolution. By law, ... counties can impose a tax of up to 4 percent of restaurant sales along with certain prepared foods sold in stores.