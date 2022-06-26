Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, June 26

Today is Sunday, June 26, the 177th day of 2022. There are 188 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Chief of Police Bell announced late this morning that Officer O.T. Cook has been suspended from duty pending an investigation of the shooting of R.A. Benton, that he has been served with a warrant charging felonious assault. No bond was required but Cook was told verbally to appear before the police commissioner at 2:30 o’clock tomorrow.

Also in 1922: There will be an old-time Fourth of July celebration at Horsepasture at two o’clock on the afternoon of the Fourth. Hon. J. Murray Hooker will make the principal address, and there will probably be addresses by other able speakers. Hon. T.G. Burch will introduce the speakers.

1922 jokes: Opportunity knocks at all doors, but it generally ducks before most of us can open up. // Some people are never satisfied unless they are advertising the good qualities they don’t possess.

1947: The Henry County Board of Supervisors yesterday voted to employ a day jailor to keep the county jail in better condition, and Sheriff J.M. Davis also was authorized to paint and repair the interior of the building.

1972: Construction on a new sanctuary and Sunday School rooms for Patrick County’s Pleasant View Baptist Church will get underway July 15, according to Elmo Turner, chairman of the Building Committee. The new structure will cost about $100,000 and will be a brick colonial building. A steeple will be erected, and the sanctuary will have a seating capacity for 400 persons. [photograph, from left, Turner, the Rev. D.O. Wright, Mrs. Ruth Spencer and Mrs. Pat Wright]

1997: Nine Henry County and Martinsville residents were convicted last week in U.S. District Court in Roanoke of illegally receiving HBO and other premium cable channels, police and a U.S. attorney said.

