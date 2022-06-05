 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, June 5

Today is Sunday, June 5, the 146th day of 2022. There are 209 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: [American Legion Pannill Post meeting:] Mr. Burch’s delightful and much needed talk was followed by another selection from the quartette, after which all other kinds of entertainment were forsaken for a time while the Post and its visitors entertained themselves with epicurean feats. The latter seemed to please Mr. Hamilton who expressed his pleasure by several vocal and piano selections.

Also in 1922: SPENCER – Well news is scarce in this community this week but nevertheless, we have been having some beautiful weather of late and the farmers have gotten out of the “ditch”: and I guess most of them will get their crop of tobacco planted.

1947: Two former officials of the Martinsville DuPont plant are among the 60 representatives of the company here today for the second annual postwar sales conference of the Nylon division. C.E. Mears served as manufacturing superintendent here … and W.E. Gladding, former manager of the local organization, is now director of nylon production for the DuPont Industries.

1972: Stroller: Bill Kiser, 9, of White Oak Court and his brothers and sisters had something to be excited about over the weekend. Last Friday morning they spotted a white-tailed deer in a wooded area near their house. In addition to Bill, the deer-spotters included Jack, John and Carol Kiser.

In 1997: WMVA, a local AM radio station, will have a new owner if the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approves the sale. Pete Bluhm Sr., who has been at the station either as an employee or owner since May 30, 1957, said he plans to sell the station to Bill Wilson, owner of Bill Wilson Auto Sales and Service, 1011 Memorial Blvd., Martinsville. Most of the WMVA’s 10 to 15 employees work with both the radio and the televisions stations.

