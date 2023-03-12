Here’s what happened locally on March 12 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: This ad: The Bank of Axton, of Axton, Va., will open for business Monday, March 12th, 1923. Come to the opening and bring a deposit. The bank stock will be ready for delivery that day. J.M. Barker, President, March 2, 1923.

Also 1923: Penn’s Store – Mr. W.J. Craig and little daughter Elizabeth is right ill at this writing; hope they will soon be well again. Mr. Luther Purcell and Reuben Rea made a business trip near Moore’s Mill Tuesday. Miss Ruth Terry returned home from Buffalo Ridge school Monday. Mr. Buddie Terry made a business trip to Martinsville Tuesday.

1948: Declaring an emergency existed, City Council last night adopted an ordinance giving the chief of the Fire department power to close down public buildings for such time as necessary to correct what the department considered fire hazards.

1973: Lee Telephone Co. withheld comment today on charges by a weekly newspaper publisher that it used economic pressure in an attempt to “keep newspapers quiet” during last fall’s hearings on a rate-increase request. The charges by Kermit W. Sayler, publisher of the Franklin News-Post in Rocky Mount, were made as the SCC conducted hearings into the quality of the telephone company’s service.

1998: A city man said a dispute over the “Jerry Springer” show, which does not celebrate domestic tranquility, led his girlfriend to strike him over the head with a glass bowl after he refused to turn off the show, according to a Martinsville Police Department report. The girlfriend denied striking him.

Also 1998: Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County (Memorial Health System Inc.) has raised the $3 million needed to fund construction of the comprehensive breast care center and renovate the Ravenel Oncology Center.