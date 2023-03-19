Here’s what happened locally on March 19 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: NOTICE: To Superintendent and Town Council, Martinsville, Va., Gentlemen: On behalf of Class No. 19 we wish to thank you and thru you the Town Council for the use of the hall for the past two years for our class room, and assure you gentlemen we appreciate your interest and favor. J.B. Shumate, C.W. Holt, Committee.

Also 1923: Bassett, Va., March 10 – The fast basket ball team that represents our fast growing little city last night defeated the strong team from Chatham Training School by a score of 23 to 21 in the best game played by the local team this year on their floor.

1948: MAIN DRAG: “Uncle Jack” Donley stirring around up the street – Mrs. W.W. Clingenpeel doing a little shopping accompanied by her mother-in-law – Roy I. McGee working on the new store building while Elijah Ramsey and Jack Snead look on – Bert Rush eating lunch at a café – Mrs. Wesley Smith and Mrs. Aaron Hardy shopping together – Rev. P.M. Hank patronizing one of the parking meters …

1973: STUART—Two employees of the state-owned ABC Store were injured here today when the building collapsed. The injured were Clinton Howell and Bobby Kodenski. … Clayton Hutchens, manager of the store … said the building’s walls began to crack about 9:20 a.m. and that Howell, 38, fled to the rear exit and fell into a hole that was being dug for construction of a building adjacent to the liquor store. Kodenski escaped through the front door.

1998: Students are known by their names at Figsboro Elementary School. They are remembered by their teachers, classmates and the community, Figsboro residents told the Henry County School Board Monday night. It is the pulse of the community and doesn’t need to close. It just needs more students, they said.