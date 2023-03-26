Here’s what happened locally on March 26 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Personals: Mr. T.J. Dudley, of Rocky Mt., has in his possession a violin which belonged to his mother, with the following inscription, “Antonius Stradavarius Cremoneritis Faicebat Anno 1721.” This is a beautiful instrument, and is in good condition. . Mrs. T.W. Carper, who has been confined to her home by sickness, is some better.

1948: Two of the trains operating between Roanoke and Winston-Salem will be temporarily discontinued Monday as a result of the current coal crisis. Southbound Train N. 33, scheduled to arrive in Martinsville daily at 9:30 p.m., and Northbound Train No. 34, due here at 9:45 a.m., will be discontinued.

1973: A Collinsville bookstore operator was found guilty Monday in Henry County Court of selling two obscene magazines. Judge Kenneth Covington fined the merchant $500 and sentenced him to a six-month jail term. The sentence was suspended on condition he be of good behavior for two years.

1998: Equipped with a set of criteria and a series of “what if” statements, the Henry County School Board embarked on its first work session to develop a school facilities improvement plan. What if Fieldale Elementary School expanded? What if Collinsville Primary and John Redd stay where they are? What if Fieldale-Collinsville High School becomes an alternative or a magnet school?

Also 1998: The U.S. Postal Service has granted what officials say is its last extension of a deadline for delivering mail to the old addresses of Henry County residents. The new deadline is June 29, according to Collinsville Postmaster Bruce Lupton. … Many Henry County addresses were changed to speed emergency services to rural county homes, the changes taking effect in November 1996.