Here’s what happened locally on March 5 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Friends in Martinsville of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Bassett and Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Bassett have received from them during the past week interesting kodak pictures showing the Bassett families, who are spending the winter at Palm Beach, Fla., with rod and reel at their favorite sport, fishing on the Florida east coast, with illustrations of their piscatorial prowess, in the shape of large catches of the big game fish which abound in these waters.

1948: The hopes of the Martinsville rooters to win the district championship in the tourney at Blacksburg rest on the tall shoulders of four towering basketeers, all more than 6 feet in height, and the shorter frame of Jere Watkins … Louise Robertson, forward, and Beverly Parrish, guard … helped the Bulldogs make an enviable record. The other tall cagers … are Captain Bob Draper and Johnny Crouch.

1973: A City-County Council of Federated Garden Clubs was organized at the home of Mrs. John W. Clark, 224 Starling Ave., on Monday. Representatives were present from clubs in Martinsville, Bassett, Collinsville, Fieldale and Ridgeway. The objective of the council is to coordinate and promote the efforts of club members in projects concerning civic improvement.

1998: A bill that would have let voters decide if the state should take out bonds for $210.7 million in capital improvements for higher education and $9.45 million to build a new Virginia Museum of Natural History was killed in the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday.

1998: Henry County Administrator Sid Clower chastised Cable 6’s Charles Roark Tuesday night for airing allegations of county wrongdoing when it sold the former Samuel H. Hairston Elementary School.