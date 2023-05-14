Here’s what happened locally on May 14 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: At a regular meeting of the County of the Town of Martinsville, Virginia, at the Council Chamber on Tuesday ordered a connecting link for the Fieldale Road. The proposed purchase of additional cemetery ground was approved as well as a proposed new street through property of the Martinsville Development Company.

1948: The Patrick Henry Squadron, Air Force Association, will hold a dinner meeting at 7 o’clock next Tuesday night at Henry Hotel in a further step toward complete organization. The squadron now boasts some 20 members who have banded together to preserve and foster fellowship among both enlisted and commissioned personnel of the Armed Forces During World War 2.

1973: During the last quarter century, stock car racing has become big business to drivers and their crews, sponsors and the race tracks. Auto racing, of all kinds, has become the No. 2 spectator sport in the nation. Only the railbirds who lose their waged on the mad dashes of four-legged beasts of burden outnumber the auto race fans.

1998: Jonathan Pace knows how to keep a secret. He kept his lips sealed for three weeks after learning that his fifth grade gifted and talented class at John Redd Smith Elementary School was the state Knowledge Master Open championship.

Also 1998: Routing Interstate 73 around Martinsville is actually one of the easier decisions facing transportation planners. The proposed highway will go east or west of the city – take your pick. A map of I-73 “conceptual corridors” unveiled Thursday by the Virginia Department of Transportation shows the highway entering Virginia where U.S. 220 crosses the state line.