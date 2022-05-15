Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, May 15

Today is Sunday, May 15, the 135th day of 2022. There are 230 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mrs. E.G. Wood on Ridge Street who was reported sick from the first of the week is suffering from a severe stroke of paralysis./On Monday evening, May the first, the Martinsville High School pupils presented the “Hi-Hi Ministrels” in the Marshall-Way Theatre to a very large audience. It was well rendered and very much enjoyed./J.H. Dempsey is absent from work this week on account of sickness.

1947: Rev. Anthony Pollard of Fieldale was introduced by Mrs. J.L. Stultz, program leader, as guest speaker at the meeting of the Thursday Literary Club last evening at the home of Mrs. F.E. Sites, Starling Avenue. Rev. Pollard used “Atomic Energy” as his subject, which proved quite interesting and educational.

1972: PHOTO – Mrs. Charles T. Fleenor Jr., Mother of the Year 1972, is congratulated by her pastor, Dr. Chevis F. Horne, pastor of First Baptist Church, as she receives an engraved silver tray from the Retail Merchants Association, sponsor of the Mother of the Year Award, at the RMA’s annual membership meeting Monday night. Looking on are Jack Zachary, left, chairman of the Mother of the Year Committee, and Leo Barker, right, president of the Retail Merchants Association. Miss Rosie Oakes, senior at Martinsville High School, received the RMA’s Distributive Education Award, which was a scholarship valued at $200. Miss Oakes will attend Atlanta Christian College in East Point, Ga.

1997: Martinsville City Council voted 5-0 Thursday not to fund a $50,000 cleanup of the former American of Martinsville site on Starling Avenue. Council voted to clean up part of the site at an April 22 meeting, with the money coming out of the reserve fund … “It’s a tremendous eyesore, but I don’t think $50,000 is going to take care of the eyesore,” [Councilman Elizabeth] Haskell said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.