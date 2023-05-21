Here’s what happened locally on May 21 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Late yesterday afternoon, Dr. C. P. Smith was assaulted on Cleveland Avenue by Clyde Self, son of T. L. Self, as a result of bad feeling engendered by Dr. Smith allegedly bringing about the removal of his father as postmaster of Martinsville, to be succeeded by the doctor’s son, C.P. Smith, Jr. The only injury inflicted in the attack was the cutting of the skin on Dr. Smith’s cheek.

75 years ago: Initial steps were taken at a meeting here last night for the organization of a new industry in Henry county to manufacture plywood and veneer panels. … The charter will ask for a maximum capitalization of $500,000. The tentative officers are: President, Richard P. Gravely Jr.; vice-president and general manager, O.J. McCoy; directors, H.N. Dyer, W.R. Broaddus, Jr., H. Grady Moore, Richard P. Gravely Sr., George E. Morris, Heck A. Ford, I.M. Groves Jr., O.J. McCoy, D.H. Goode and R.P. Gravely Jr.

50 years ago: City garbagemen, who now work an average of six and a half days a year, may have their labor made easier with a small tricycle-like vehicle. It is similar to the vehicle that city police use to check parking meters but will have a larger bed in the back, City Manager Thomas B. Noland said today. … The vehicle would be used to pick up garbage from several house before transferring it to city trucks, he said.

25 years ago: When Doris Berry and Mary Rives Elliott started their own real estate agency, their business assets were as follows: One phone, rotary. One desk, borrowed from home. One chair, shared. No accounts – but about 40 years of experience between them. Today, Berry-Elliott Realtors Inc. fills up a restored turn-of-the-century house at 18 Starling Ave. The firm’s 14 agents handled $17 million in sales during 1997.

