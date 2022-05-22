Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, May 22

Today is Sunday, May 22, the 142nd day of 2022. There are 223 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Postmaster T.H. Self of the Martinsville post office has been congratulated on his energy and efforts in the government’s savings system campaign on the result of his sales in treasury savings certificates which totaled $5,175 for April.

Also 1922: $14 Ansco Camera Free! Free! To the person guessing the number or nearest to the number of film spools in our window we will give one free $14 Ansco Camera. One Guess With Each 25-cent purchase. Martinsville Drug Co., Phone 8.

1947: This is the first of four articles to be presented on Bible teaching in Martinsville schools … By Miss Catherine Fultz, Bible Teacher, Martinsville Schools. “What do you teach?” Many people ask me that question. When I reply, “I teach religious education classes,” or “I teach weekday religious education,” some of them murmur, “How nice,” and think no more of the whole affair … First of all, I teach children – over seven hundred of them.

1972: Henry County government now has a $25,000 computer to streamline tax-billing operations and pave the way for later possible switch to semi-annual tax billing. .. Once programmed, the computer will automatically process and figure taxes due on county real estate and personal property tickets for each citizen – something that has always been done manually.

1997: What started out as a letter to the editor of the Martinsville Bulletin has turned into a petition asking the Martinsville School Board not to move Martinsville High School Assistant Principal Zeb Talley to the middle school. MHS junior Kathryn J. Whitlow said she drafted a letter to the editor last week after hearing about the school board’s decision to transfer Talley to the idle school next fall.

