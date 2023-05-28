Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here’s what happened locally on May 28 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: All can not go to Blacksburg this summer; there the V.P.I Short Course will be brought to the Henry county boys and girls during the early part of July at the Round-About Club House. There will be classes and experiments under the supervisions and instruction of V.P.I. Short Course instructors. These classes will be conducted at specified periods.

75 years ago: Sgt. F.L. Pugh of the State Highway Convict camp at Stanleytown said today the two convicts who escaped from a road force north of Fieldale yesterday were still at large. Sergeant Pugh said the two men were trailed by bloodhounds brought there from Halifax county until 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon, when their trail was lost.

50 years ago: The newly elected officers of the Student Government Association of Patrick Henry Community College were installed Tuesday in a ceremony at the college. From the left, the 1973-74 officers are Jim Smith, president; David Smith, vice president; Rocky Nolen, treasurer; and Gail Fretwell, secretary.

Also 1973: Virgil H. Goode, former Franklin County commonwealth’s attorney, told a 26th annual Memorial Day crowd at Roselawn Burial Park Sunday that no tribute of homage can every pay the debt owed America’s dead war heroes.

25 years ago: A passion for writing has earned Martinsville High School students first place in the Virginia High School League creative writing contest. A portfolio of poems, essays and short stories by six students from Linda Pulliam’s advanced placement English class was judged first in the state out of 63 high school entries. Senior Courtney Stone received a first-place nod for a short story, while seniors Katie Cox and Lauren Grice scooped up second place and third place for poetry, respectively.

