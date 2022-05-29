Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, May 29

Today is Sunday, May 29, the 149th day of 2022. There are 216 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Mayo Association of the Primitive Baptist Church ended a three-days session of what the old members said was the best association ever held in the Mayo district. … On Sunday there was a service before dinner, three after dinner and five at night. More than 3,000 people thronged to pine grove to hear the Word. On Sunday a crowd of about 8,000 came to here the services …

1947: … Sgt. James L. Barnes testified that the defendant first told officers he obtained the gun at the store for protection while driving a church bus, but that the defendant later changed his story to say he obtained the weapon for the purpose of making a church official for alleged statements made earlier Sunday morning. The church official testified he criticized the defendant for not driving the church bus on time, but denied any heated words were spoken. County Officer J.A. Stegall and Barnes testified no powder marks were observed on the clothing of the body of the dead man but that stains which might have been powder marks were seen on the son’s shirt.

1972: The fellows from Frith Construction Co. who have been working in the office for the past several months have come up with an interesting observation on the use of a six-foot folding rule. Sam Wood of Spencer showed us how to determine anyone’s age with the rule. First, find on the rule the number corresponding to the year you were born. Then, turn the rule over and directly opposite that number on the other side it will give your age or how old you will be at the end of 1972.

1997: Tultex Corp. will be producing the official clothing line of the Walt Disney Co.’s Wide World of Sports complex, company officials announced Wednesday.

