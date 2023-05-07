Here’s what happened locally on May 7 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: On Wednesday afternoon at their home on Church Street, Mrs. John Smith and Mr. Moss Smith were hostesses to the Mildred Lee Chapter U.D.C. This was one of the largest and most interesting meetings the Chapter ever had. A collection for the Jeff Davis monument was taken and fifteen dollars was realized. This monument is in Fairview, Ky., and will be a credit to the South.

1948: The milk supply in Martinsville is normal for the season but an increase in output of local producers is expected during the summer, according to local distributors and members of the Milk Supply Board. … Members of the board are W.P. Fulton, Damon Shields, T.G. Pratt, H.W. Smith and C.S. Turner.

Also 1948: George Boudoubles, middle-aged café operator, climbed into a 1948 Roadmaster Buick here yesterday afternoon, and drove the vehicle back to Greenville, S.C., from where he said it was stolen off the street last November 5.

1973: Mrs. Nancy White … is looking for someone to help her organize a local chapter of Parents Without Partners Inc., a nationwide non-profit organization. On the local level, group discussions are held regularly. All activities are geared to benefiting the children involved.

Also 1973: Martinsville Drive-In Theatre: Now Playing: Two Hot “X” Hits “Dingle Dangle” – Bold Hit No. 2 – “Paris Uncensored” No One Under – 18 – ID. Req.

1998: Buoyed by a strong financial performance and no end in sight to rebounding furniture sales, the mood at Stanley Furniture Co. Inc.’s annual meeting Thursday was congratulatory. “We’re happy and it looks like the momentum continues from the first quarter into the second quarter,” said Albert Prillaman, Stanley president, chairman and chief executive officer.