Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, May 8

Today is Sunday, May 8, the 128th day of 2022. There are 237 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Danville was tonight beginning to recover from an attack of Astoritis, developed throughout the day on the occasion of Lady Nancy Astor’s reception by her native city. This developed into a series of speeches and receptions, which fully taxed the dynamic visitor, but she declined to yield, carrying out the full functions, the address to 3,000 school children, informal visits to friends, a tea in the afternoon and a family dinner at night.

1947: Although the morning papers failed to make note of it, Piney Field, Martinsville High School athlete, set a new mark for high schools in Virginia when he raced to first place at Blacksburg yesterday in the 220-yard dash. By running the distance in 22.4 seconds, Field lopped two-tenths of a second off the forer mark of 22.6 seconds.

1972: This photo caption: Road Rally Winners – Two Collinsville youths, acting as a driver-navigator team from the Patrick Henry Explorer District, won a recent Road Rally in Roanoke. They are (in car) Lloyd Fleming (left) and Bobby Tuggle. Their advisor, Garfield France (with map) guided the youths to a first-place win. The event consisted of using a map to drive a chartered course within a set time.

1997: Paul Fulton, former dean of the business school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been named board chairman and chief executive officer of Bassett Furniture Industries, and Robert H. “Rob” Spilman has been promoted to president and chief operating officer. Also, Glenn A. Hunsucker, the current president and chief operating officer, is retiring immediately to pursue investment opportunities in the Bassett Furniture Direct area.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.