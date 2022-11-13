Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, November 13

Today is Sunday, November 13, the 317th day of 2022. There are 48 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: “King” Cotton held sway over the Kiwanis meeting last night at the Municipal Hall. Frank Wilson representing the Fieldale cotton mills, and Irving Groves the Martinsville cotton mill, were the hosts of the evening. A handsome dinner napkin made by the Fieldcrest Mills was at each plant as a favor.

1947: WASHINGTON: Victorious poultry men hailed the end of Poultryless Thursday today with a call for the public to eat more instead of fewer chickens. Pledged to have saved 56,000,000 bushels of grain by reducing the size of their flocks, the growers faced the problem of peddling 136,000,000 birds between now and Jan. 1 in the face of huge cold storage supplies already on hand.

Also 1947: Mrs. F.W. Burke being entertained by a number of going-away parties by her neighbors – M.L. English appearing very much sold on the village bearing his name – William A. Patterson expressing the hope that the city will get him out of the mud soon – Ethel Ayers attending another one of the Barger performances – Mrs. And Mrs. J.M. Winn losing another daughter by marriage -

1972: Mrs. W.A. Sutherland and Mrs. R.V. Ferguson were hostesses at the duMart Garden Club, Wednesday, at her home 718 Circle Court. Miss Gabrielle Roy, president, opened the meeting with prayer. Mrs. Ferguson won the Best of Show award with her arrangement of “Bounty of the Season.”

1997: “I never dreamed I would end up in Russia,” said Linda Reynolds, a high school English teacher at Magna Vista High School. Reynolds, along with John P. Reynolds of John Redd Smith Elementary School, R. Darryl Holland and John E. Kovack of Laurel Park High School and Christina L. Oosthoek of Fieldale-Collinsville High School, recently returned from a 10-day visit to Russian’s Moscow region as part of the 1997-78 Virginia Links – Russian Teacher Exchange [This item appeared in print Tuesday but was cut for page space so is being run again today]

