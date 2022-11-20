Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, November 20

Today is Sunday, November 20, the 324th day of 2022. There are 41 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Transfers of real estate: T.L. Clark to O.G. Towell, lot at Koehler, $450. Annie Wilson James to Lottie King, 100 acres of land on waters of Leatherwood Creek and on the road leading from Leatherwood to Burnt Chimneys, $1400. H.H. Dudley to J.W. Jones and R.S. Brown, lot at corner of Starling and Cleveland avenues, $1515. R.S. Brown and others to J.A. Richardson, 26.6 acres of land on waters of Jones creek, $2,047.50.

1947: LONDON (AP) – Princess Elizabeth and her beloved, the newly named Duke of Edinburgh, were married today in the solemnity of a million Britons beneath a clearing sky. The wedding day, greatest occasion for Britons since George VI became King, brought a bright splash of color to the fabric of a nation rent by bombs and economic crisis.

1972: Henry County Sheriff C.P. Witt was chuckling the other day … The sheriff says that about 15 years ago Special Officer J.A. Stegall of Fieldale was getting ready to go to church and got a call to break up some gambling in the Dillons Fork area. As Stegall arrived on the scene one man had just made a bet and the other player was saying, “I tell you what I’m gonna do …” He looked up and saw Stegall and finished the sentence, “I’m gonna run like hell.”

1997: As Monday’s deadline approaches for people to sign up for sewer service in Rangeley, slightly more than half the needed customers have signed on. Out of 63 possible hookups, 35 home or business owners have signed up for sewer service from Public Service Authority.

