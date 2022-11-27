Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, November 27

Today is Sunday, November 27, the 331st day of 2022. There are 34 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Herbert Gardner, of Danville, was caught last night on the Horsepasture road by officers H.J. Meade and F.E. Sites in a new Dodge automobile with 200 gallons of illicit liquor. Gardner gave bond in the sum of $300 for his appearance for trial this morning at 10 o’clock. He failed to appear and the bond was forfeited. The 200 gallons of liquor was poured into the city sewer this morning and the automobile is held for forfeiture proceedings.

1947: Plans of the Martinsville Junior Chamber of Commerce to collect wastepaper Sunday were upset yesterday when the committee members were informed railroad workers to load the paper will not be available. Vic Tucker, club president, said the date for the next collection has not been set.

1972: [The shelter on the corner of Cleveland and Brown Streets] was put there to protect Mrs. Love, a school crossing guard, from the elements. This morning we noticed teacher Glenn Harding and two of his students putting it back into place. They apparently miscalculated Mrs. Love’s height after she dons her policeman-like cap, and had to extend the shelter a few inches.

1997: A family of six – including three children – were killed early this morning in a Bassett house fire. … The victims – Garnet Via, 74, and his wife, Alice Via, 72; their grandson, Jerry Lluan Via, 33, and their great-grandchildren, India Manns, 9; Johntae Manns, 6; and DeAngelo Terry, 4 – were believed to have been sleeping this morning in their home at 100 Garnet Via Ridge Road when the four alarm fire burned the house to the ground, said Joey Hundley, Bassett Volunteer Fire Department chief.