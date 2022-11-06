Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, November 6

Today is Sunday, November 6, the 310th day of 2022. There are 55 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mrs. N.B. Jenkins was severely injured Sunday afternoon when she was thrown from the motor-cyle basket in which she was riding in company with her husband who was driving the motorcycle. The accident occurred on the curve of the highway just beyond Lester’s Lane near the old home-place of Mr. Ben Peter Davis.

1947: Following a three-day holiday ordered a week ago by the Fire-Cured Tobacco Marketing committee due to a British ban placed on imports of the product, sales on the Martinsville tobacco market, along with those on other marts in the Old Belt, were resuming this morning.

Also 1947: Schools at Fieldale resumed classes today after being closed a week by the occurrence of three definite cases of infantile paralysis in the area served by the schools.

1972: A couple of weeks ago we told of William Gilley and his family, who moved here from Mount Airy, N.C. After Mr. Gilley got a regular job he returned to Mt. Airy to haul his furniture and household furnishings here. He was astonished to find that someone had stripped his apartment bare. He couldn’t find anyone who knew anything about the thefts. His wife made an appeal for help here, and many people responded with clothing and furnishings. The Gilley family express thanks to all who helped.

1997: Bo Brown column: With all these politicians running around patting themselves on the back, each one claiming personal responsibility for the decline [in crime], you just know there has to be more to it. It has been my experience that most politicians don’t have much, if anything, to do with something that might go right in this country, and a reduction in the crime rate is no exception.