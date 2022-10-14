Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Oct. 16

Today is Sunday, October 16, the 289th day of 2022. There are 76 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Nobody should get it into his head that the great event which the Henry County Fair management is to state on October 17 to 20, is just an ordinary county fair. The positive assurance can be made that nothing comparable in attractiveness and brilliance has ever been seen at any Henry County fair and few events in far more populous centers anywhere.

1947: Sponsored by the Central Grammar school Parent-Teachers Association, a radio jamboree program will be presented at the Central Grammar school auditorium Saturday evening, beginning at eight o’clock it was announced today. Featuring the program will be the old-time fiddlers contest, in which musicians throughout this section will compete for attractive prices. “Uncle” Joe Johnson, who is heard over WMVA daily, will act as master of ceremonies.

1972: The state consented today to allow Patrick County to continue operating its jail as it had in the past, with some minor physical modifications. … It agreed to let the jail stay open after hearing nine proposals for the continued operations of the jail. … The county would transfer women prisoners to jail in Danville or Floyd County; juveniles to the regional detention facility in Roanoke; and men convicted of felonies or misdemeanors to the state penitentiary in Richmond, Camp 28 in Horsepasture, the Bland Correctional Far or the Martinsville City Prison Farm.

1997: Plans for a new Breast Care Center were announced Tuesday during a tree-planting ceremony at the Ravenel Oncology Center in Martinsville.

Also 1997: At least three of the seven Henry County-Martinsville area furniture manufacturers expect big things in the annual International Home Furniture Market, which opened today in High Point, N.C. … “We think we’re going to have a very good market,” said Bill Sibbick, senior vice president of sales for Stanley Furniture Co.