Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Oct. 2

Today is Sunday, October 2, the 275th day of 2022. There are 90 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Tobacco was the theme and tobacco men the moving spirits of the Kiwanis Club last night. Alex Whaling, representing R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., E.J. Davis, proprietor of Banner Warehouse, H. K. Byrd, leaf dealer, J.D. Sparrow, of Sparrow & Gravely Tobacco Co., and J.E. Howard of W.A. Brown Tobacco Co., constituted the personnel of the leadership for the evening of which Alex Whaling was spokesman and chairman and he made a good one.

1947: This week, the Spencer community cannery will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday. For the remainder of the season, the cannery will operate on its regular schedule of Tuesday and Thursday. It is planned to keep the cannery open until the beginning of next year.

Also 1947: Business girl’s golf instruction will begin Wednesday afternoon as a seasonal project of the City Recreation Department. Five free lessons will be offered by the Beaver Hills course to girls and women interested in learning to play the game.

1972: Three new members were welcomed in the Bassett Senior Citizens Club Thursday in the home of Mrs. D.B. Robertson, Sherwood Forest. They are Mrs. Frank Arendall, and the Rev. and Mrs. Earle W. Fike.

Also 1972: The quality of air remains poor in the area, according to figures released by the State Air Pollution Control Board for the second quarter of this year. The report shows that air pollution levels ranked among the highest in the state, with continuing problems in the Bassett and Stuart areas.

1997: The Martinsville Police Department is using a new breathalyzer that speeds up the alcohol testing of drunken drivers and protects officers from making mistakes that would normally cause tests to be thrown out in court, police said. The Intoxilyzer 5000 is a computerized alcohol breathlizer that replaces equipment invented in the 1950s, said Officer T.B. Jones.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Sept. 25 1997: Mechanic Jimmy Edwards of Sanville, who works at Nelson Ford in Stanleytown, learns the new ways computers are involved in car repair.