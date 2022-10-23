Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Oct. 23

Today is Sunday, October 23, the 296th day of 2022. There are 69 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: [Henry County Fair:] In the riding contest which took place Thursday, Mr. C.C. Bassett received the prize for the best saddle horse; Mr. J.N. Wells, for the second best; Mr. Jim Wray, the prize for the best gentleman rider, and Mr. B.M. Townes, for the second best. Miss Nancy Main captured the prize for being the best lady rider, and Miss Eva Flora for the second best.

1947: The Patrick County Dairy Herd Improvement association, supervised by J.G. Gunter, led Virginia’s 47 DHJA’s during August with an average butterfat production per cow of 34.8 pounds, the State Dairymen’s association has reported.

1972: In the last six years welfare costs have risen more than 400 per cent in Martinsville and more than 300 per cent in Henry County. Welfare officials here believe the trend has not peaked. With the area’s booming economy and resultant low unemployment it is apparent that local conditions are not responsible for the staggering jumps in public assistance costs.

Also 1972: A five-man commission will be appointed by City Council Tuesday night to implement architectural plans to rebuild downtown Martinsville. Mayor Francis West will nominate assistant city manager George Brown to head the study commission and ask councilmen Morton Lester, W.D. Hartford and William D. Hobson and State Senator William Stone to serve on it.

1997: Two years after moving to the area, Drake Extrusion Inc. is planning a $7 million expansion, which will add two new production lines. The company, which opened a plant in the Martinsville Industrial Park in 1995, produces colored polypropylene staple, which is used in the automotive, apparel, upholstery and specialty industries.

