Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Oct. 30

Today is Sunday, October 30, the 303rd day of 2022. There are 62 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Martinsville 31, Leakesville 0. These figures tell the result of the game between the High School and Leaksville at the athletic park here on Wednesday afternoon. The contest furnished much enjoyment to the home fans and enthusiasts who have loyally supported the Martinsville team and are now beginning to be rewarded by an excellent brand of football from the local boys.

1947: Schools, theatres and the Y.M.C.A. at Fieldale were closed today in the wake of a definite diagnosis of a rare type of infantile paralysis which has hospitalized Donald Stegall, 12-year-old son of County Police Officer and Mrs. J. A. Stegall. The young boy, a brother of Bernard Stegall, age 14, who died in the Martinsville General Hospital Thursday of what may have been the same rare disease, was reported this morning to be in a critical condition in a Richmond hospital, where he was carried Saturday. His respiratory system has been affected by the malady, and he is in an iron lung. … may be the fourth caes of infantile paralysis in the general Fieldale area this fall.

1972: Patrick Henry Mall Seventh Anniversary Sale – Participating Store: JCPenney, Roses, Three Sisters, Peoples Drug, Glidden, Style City Beauty Salon, Franks Food Fair, Red Lion, Fast Service Cleaners, Marilyn’s Shoes, Lazarus, Piedmont Bank, Sportsman Barber Shop, Parkes Bakery, Singer, Keystone Shoes, Mall Laundromat, Martinsville Travel, Patrick Henry Florist

1997: Thomas B. Stanley Jr., former chief executive officer of Stanley Furniture Co., died Thursday in Florida. He was 70. Known for his self-discipline and thoroughness both at work and outside the office, Stanley, who also lived in Stanleytown, excelled at almost everything he tried, friends said.

