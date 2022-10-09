Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Oct. 9

Today is Sunday, October 9, the 282nd day of 2022. There are 83 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Martinsville is congratulating itself upon the enterprise of one of its leading ladies’ outfitting establishments and is looking forward with excited interest to an event absolutely new in Martinsville in the activities which appeal to the interest especially of the ladies of the community. The event is the elaborate Fashion Show to be staged by C.W. Holt & Co., on Thursday and Friday October 5th & 6th.

Also 1922: Miss Atkin’s section of the Freshman Class in the High School had a most satisfactory picnic at the Lanier Farm on Wednesday afternoon. This class has a reputation for giving the very best picnics, it being recalled that its members had a thoroughly complete and enjoyable picnic while they were members of the Grammar School last year.

1947: WASHINGTON (AP) – President Truman’s drive for American “self-rationing” to head off starvation in Europe went into high gear today amid hints that the administration may take more drastic action if necessary. Leon Henderson, wartime boss of prices and rationing, denounced the President’s “buy wisely, eat sensibly, waste nothing” program as one which “falls tragically short of the demands of a world crisis. He asked that Congress by convened and food rationing resumed quickly.

1972: The Henry County School Board Thursday agreed to expand Mt. Olivet Elementary School because of overcrowded classroom conditions. Branch Rives, division superintendent, said the school is using the library, teacher’s lounge and a clinic as makeshift classrooms.

1997: The body of Axton businessman Archie W. Vipperman was found this morning, the day after his small airplane collided with another plane in rural Moore County, N.C., a North Carolina medical examiner said he was told.